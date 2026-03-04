/Who is Mojtaba Khamenei? Iran elects new Supreme Leader to replace Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of former Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has reportedly been selected as the country's next top authority, suggest reports. According to an Iran International report, citing sources in the know, Iran's Assembly of Experts had elected the 56-year-old cleric to assume the leadership left vacant after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's assassination in the joint United States-Israel strikes on Iran. Who is Mojtaba Khamenei? Here's all we know about him.

Who is Mojtaba Khamenei?

56-year-old Mojtaba Khamenei is the second-eldest son of the late leader and has for years been viewed by observers as a potential successor, despite holding no formal public office. However, he is believed to have managed much of the Office of the Supreme Leader in practice. Analysts often refer to him as a power broker operating out of sight.

A mid-ranking cleric, Mojtaba reportedly served during the Iran-Iraq war and is said to maintain close ties with the Guard. He has largely stayed out of the public eye, rarely giving speeches and seldom appearing in state media. Yet within Iran’s complex theocratic structure, his influence has been viewed by many as anything but minor.

A controversial succession

A father-to-son handover would not be without controversy. Since the 1979 revolution, the Islamic Republic has framed itself as an alternative to monarchy, rejecting hereditary rule. A dynastic-style transition could test that claim and invite scrutiny, both inside Iran and abroad.

According to Iran International, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps played a decisive role in Mojtaba's succession. "The IRGC heavily pressured the assembled group of clerics to select Mojtaba as the regime’s new leader," the outlet reported. There has been no immediate confirmation from Iranian state authorities.

Who is the Supreme Leader? Why is the post important?

The Supreme Leader stands at the centre of Iran's political system, with the final say on foreign policy, defence and key state matters. The Supreme Leader also serves as the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, including the Revolutionary Guard, which was designated a terrorist organisation by the United States in 2019.

