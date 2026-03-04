/Pentagon identifies four soldiers killed in Kuwait attack: All we know about them

The United States Department of Defense on Wednesday (Mar 4) identified four of the six US Army Reserve soldiers killed in a drone strike in Kuwait earlier this week, as the conflict between Washington, Tel Aviv and Tehran continues to escalate.

Also read | Who is Mojtaba Khamenei? Iran elects new Supreme Leader

Who are the four US soldiers killed in Kuwait?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to a press release by the US Army Reserve, the four fallen soldiers are: Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35, Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, and Sgt. Declan J. Coady, 20.

The four soldiers were killed on March 1 at a US military site in Port Shuaiba during an unmanned aircraft system attack. "All Soldiers were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, Des Moines, Iowa," reads the statement, adding that the incident remains under investigation.

Two other American service members who died during what US officials have called Operation Epic Fury have not yet been publicly identified.

Capt. Cody A. Khork

According to the press release, Khork, a resident of Lakeland, Florida had served in uniform for more than a decade. He enlisted in the National Guard in 2009 and was commissioned as a Military Police Officer in the Army Reserve in 2014. He was deployed to Saudia Arabia in 2018, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in 2021, and Poland in 2024.

His awards and decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Army Superior Unit Award, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Army Reserve Component Overseas Training Ribbon, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with 10 Year Device and “M” Device, and the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal.

Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens



Noah L. Tietjens, a resident of Bellevue, Nebraska, joined the Army Reserve in 2006 as a wheeled vehicle mechanic. Over the years, he earned several honours, including the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, and the Armed Forces Reserve Medal With “M” Device.

Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor

Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, a resident of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, began her military in 2005 when she enlisted in the National Guard as an automated logistics specialist. A year later she transferred to the Army Reserve. She deployed to Kuwait and Iraq in 2019 and also received the Army Commendation Medal along with several other awards.

Over the years, she earned several honours, including the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Service Medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, and the Armed Forces Reserve Medal with “M” Device.

Sgt. Declan J. Coady