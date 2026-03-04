/WATCH | Drone hits near US consulate in Dubai, no injuries reported

Marco Rubio confirmed on Tuesday that a drone struck near the US Consulate in Dubai, adding that all American personnel are safe and accounted for. The confirmation followed an official statement saying a drone-related incident triggered a fire close to the diplomatic mission. In a post on X, the Dubai Media Office said authorities had successfully contained the blaze resulting from the incident near the US Consulate.

Residents living nearby told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that they heard a loud explosion. One witness reported seeing flames near the consulate shortly afterward. Police in plain clothes sealed off surrounding streets and asked bystanders to leave the area. Emergency response teams were dispatched immediately, and officials said no injuries were reported.

The Dubai incident occurred amid escalating regional tensions, with Gulf cities facing attacks since Saturday following intensified US-Israeli strikes on Iran and retaliatory actions. Earlier on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia’s defense ministry reported that two drones caused a minor fire at the Embassy of the United States, Riyadh. A day earlier, the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait City was also reportedly targeted by drones.

Videos circulating on social media appear to show the moment of impact and smoke rising near the consulate, though the footage has not been independently verified. Earlier in the day, residents reported hearing fighter jets over Dubai, heightening tensions in the region.