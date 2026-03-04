/Trump once warned against war with Iran, now he’s leading one

As American forces press ahead with bombing missions inside Iran, US President Donald Trump finds himself directing a conflict that contrasts sharply with years of his own public warnings about US intervention abroad. Long before entering the White House, Trump repeatedly accused then-President Barack Obama of preparing to ignite a confrontation with Tehran for political advantage. He argued that such a move would needlessly cost American lives and serve electoral interests rather than national security. In January 2012, speaking on Sean Hannity’s radio program, Trump said of Obama: “I say that he starts a war in Iran before the election, which will make it very hard for the Republican to win. He’ll start a war, you know, lives will be wasted for no reason.”

Hannity responded at the time by calling the idea of bombing Iran “the most chilling abuse of power, is what you’re describing, in American history.” “Yeah, I think it’s going to happen,” Trump replied. “There’ll be some kind of a war started. Instead of working it out, which you can do very easily. And not from weakness, hey look, you know, it’s called be a tough negotiator. You have a lot of strength. But you know, rather than doing that, I predict that he will start some kind of a war/skirmish or conflict.”

There was no public evidence then that the Obama administration was planning military action against Iran, and no such war took place during his presidency. Still, Trump returned to the claim throughout 2011 and 2012. In April 2012, he told Fox host Jeannine Pirro: “I think that he would do it. I do believe he will do it, whether he does it under the guise of Israel or not, but I do believe he would do it.”

In a 2011 video blog later deleted, Trump declared: “Our president will start a war with Iran because he has absolutely no ability to negotiate. He’s weak, and he’s ineffective. So the only way he figures that he’s going to get reelected, as sure as you’re sitting there, is to start a war with Iran.” Speaking on “The Laura Ingraham Show” in April 2012, he again predicted conflict: “I happen to think that the president is going to start a war with Iran. I think it’ll be a short-term popular thing to do. And I think he’s going to do that for political reasons.”

More than a decade later, Trump is presiding over an expanding military campaign against Iran, the most significant foreign conflict of his presidency. The administration has confirmed that at least six US service members have been killed and others seriously wounded. In a recent address, Trump acknowledged the losses and warned that further casualties are possible as operations continue. The development also highlights past positions taken by several of Trump’s top national security officials.

During the 2024 campaign, Vice President J.D. Vance downplayed concerns about Trump’s rhetoric, saying, “Mean tweets and world peace has a pretty nice ring to it.” In an October 2024 interview with comedian Tim Dillon, Vance warned against a war with Tehran: “Our interest I think very much is in not going to war with Iran. It would be a huge distraction of resources it would be massively expensive to our country.”

“I don’t want America to be the policeman of the world,” he added. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard similarly built her political profile around opposition to interventionist wars. As a Democratic candidate for Congress in 2018, she said, “Every dollar spent on interventionist regime-change wars is a dollar not spent on education, health care, infrastructure and a myriad of other needs so desperately needed right here at home.”

In 2019, she said on Fox News, “Currently, Iran does not pose a direct threat to the United States.” After the 2020 killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, Gabbard warned of severe consequences, writing: “War with Iran would make Iraq/Afghanistan wars seem like a picnic. #StandWIthTulsi #NoWarWithIran.” She added at the time: “It will be far more costly in lives, American lives, and American taxpayer dollars.”

Joe Kent, now serving as National Counterterrorism Center Director, also entered politics criticizing what he called “endless wars” and the influence of the “military industrial complex.” In a 2021 radio interview, he said, “Let’s not start a new war with Iran.” The White House maintains that the current campaign is necessary to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and to counter what officials describe as a direct and imminent threat to American forces in the Middle East. Administration spokespeople argue that previous presidents spoke about confronting Tehran but lacked the resolve to act.