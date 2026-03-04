/Gulf countries could exhaust air defences within days amid relentless Iranian missile barrage

Gulf nations could run dangerously low on air defence interceptors within days if Iran maintains its current pace of missile and drone attacks, defence experts have warned. Tehran has launched widespread strikes across the Middle East, firing hundreds of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and kamikaze drones following attacks by the United States and Israel. While many incoming threats have been intercepted using advanced American-made systems, the sustained defence effort is rapidly depleting costly munitions stockpiles in Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

Fabian Hoffmann, a missile specialist at the University of Oslo, told The Wall Street Journal that the current rate of interceptor use is unsustainable. “The intensity of interceptor usage that we have seen over the last couple of days can’t be maintained for more than another week, probably a couple of days at most,” he said, warning that shortages could soon be felt. By Monday evening, the United Arab Emirates reported it had faced 174 ballistic missiles, eight cruise missiles and 689 drones over a three-day period. Officials said none of the missiles and 44 drones had struck their targets. Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar have also endured heavy bombardment, with Bahrain alone confronting around 70 incoming ballistic missiles. Iranian drones have struck the US embassy in Kuwait and Qatar’s primary liquefied natural gas facility.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Despite deploying sophisticated systems such as the Patriot missile defence platform and the THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defence) system, intercepting ballistic missiles often requires two or three interceptors per incoming threat, dramatically accelerating stockpile depletion. Gulf nations have also used Patriot systems to counter Iran’s cheaper Shahed drones, adding further strain. Iran is believed to possess more than 2,000 missiles capable of reaching Gulf targets. Although US and Israeli forces have reportedly destroyed dozens of launchers in an effort to limit Tehran’s operational capacity, intelligence officials say Iran retains substantial reserves.

Exact interceptor stockpile numbers remain classified. However, analysts estimate the UAE may hold fewer than 1,000 interceptors, while Kuwait and Bahrain may possess roughly 500 and 100 respectively. The escalation has also raised questions about American munitions reserves. President Donald Trump has asserted that US supplies are strong, describing them as “virtually unlimited” on social media, though he acknowledged certain high-end weapons inventories are below desired levels.

Reports from South Korean media suggest Washington is considering redeploying air defence systems originally positioned to counter China in East Asia to the Middle East. Assets that could be moved include Patriot and THAAD batteries, along with surveillance platforms such as MQ-9 Reaper drones based at Gunsan Air Base. A prolonged Gulf conflict may also affect Ukraine’s access to Western air defence systems. President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that sustained military operations in the Middle East could influence global weapons supply chains. Although the US has significantly reduced direct military aid to Kyiv since Trump returned to office, weapons sales financed by European allies continue.