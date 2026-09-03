/‘It is within reach’: Netanyahu says Iran regime could soon fall as US strikes resume

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday (September 03) claimed Iran’s Islamic regime was weaker than ever and could soon collapse as the United States resumed military strikes against Tehran.

Speaking at an event with Israeli military leaders, Netanyahu said the Iranian regime was struggling to survive.

“This regime is currently teetering. It is weaker than ever. It is fighting for its survival,” he said.

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Netanyahu said overthrowing Iran’s clerical government remained the main task for Israel and claimed the goal was now within reach.

“I am convinced that we can remove this threat once and for all, that is, to overthrow this regime. That is the central task that still lies ahead of us, but it is close. It is not impossible. It is within reach,” he said.

Netanyahu has described Iran’s clerical government as an existential threat to Israel for decades. In late February, Israel launched a joint military campaign against Iran with the United States.

Washington has since increased economic pressure on Tehran and resumed military strikes this week. Iran responded by targeting US allies in the Gulf, Jordan and Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region, but it has not attacked Israel.

Netanyahu said Iran’s decision not to target Israel was a result of its assessment of Israeli military strength.

“If they're not attacking us, it is not by chance. They attack everyone, but not us,” he said. “They know our power, the strength of our arms, and our determination.”

Netanyahu’s comments came ahead of Israel’s October 27 general election. Some opinion polls have shown him trailing, while opposition leaders have accused him of failing to deal effectively with the Iranian threat.

Netanyahu also visited Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday and rejected the possibility of withdrawing forces despite renewed efforts by mediators to advance a US-backed ceasefire proposal.

“We control the area. We are not retreating. We are staying on this line,” he said.

“We control 60 per cent of the Strip, and we are not stopping, because we are eliminating the terrorists who threaten us, day in and day out,” he added.