/'We are not retreating from Gaza': Netanyahu rules out troop pullback, cites terror threat

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday (September 02) and vowed that Israel would not withdraw its forces despite renewed efforts by mediators to push forward a US-backed ceasefire plan.

Netanyahu made the remarks near the so-called Yellow Line, which separates areas controlled by Hamas from those under Israeli military control.

"We control the area. We are not retreating. We are staying on this line," Netanyahu said near the so-called Yellow Line, which demarcates the areas under Hamas and Israeli military control.

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"We control 60 per cent of the Strip, and we are not stopping, because we are eliminating the terrorists who threaten us, day in and day out," he added.

Netanyahu rejects Gaza troop withdrawal

Israel has continued military operations in Gaza despite the ceasefire that came into effect in October 2025. Israeli forces have also expanded their presence in parts of the territory, with the government maintaining that it must remove threats posed by Hamas.

Hamas carried out the unprecedented October 7, 2023 attack against Israel, which triggered the war in Gaza.

International calls for the next stages of the US-led peace plan have so far failed to stop Israeli operations against Palestinians whom Israel identifies as militants.

Netanyahu rejected a proposal last month to move ahead with the next stage of the plan after Hamas said it had agreed to hand over its weapons.

The visit marked Netanyahu's first trip to the war-torn Gaza Strip since the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began in October 2025.

Israel considers removing Palestinians from Gaza

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday that Israel had plans to remove Palestinians from the Gaza Strip but was waiting for the United States to determine where they could be taken.

"There is no real solution for Gaza in the end without this migration," Katz told a conference hosted by Israeli news site Ynet and newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.

The Israeli government "is organised and prepared to get them out--by sea, by air, by every way possible", he said.

Earlier suggestions that Palestinians could be displaced from Gaza have faced international outrage and condemnation from Palestinians.

When US President Donald Trump announced the Gaza ceasefire in October, his 20-point plan for the territory included a provision against forced displacement.

Israeli military operations in Gaza have killed at least 1,334 people since the ceasefire began, according to the Palestinian territory's health ministry. The ministry operates under Hamas authority, but the United Nations considers its casualty figures reliable.

The Israeli army has reported five deaths among its forces during the same period. It has also reported the death of one civilian contractor.