/JD Vance says ‘end times’ may be near, Antichrist may be ‘walking among us’

US Vice President JD Vance said that the Antichrist may be “walking among us”, and he is willing to accept the possibility that his work in the Trump administration could contribute to bringing about the “end times", as he will be doing God's work. In a Christian religious podcast with Bryce Crawford. 42-year-old Vance expressed his lifelong fascination with biblical prophecy.

“Do I think that we’re in the end times? I don’t know. And I think that it’s probably bad for me spiritually to focus too much on it because there are, like, things that you gotta do," said Vance

“I gotta be good to my wife. I gotta be good to my kids. I have to be as good of a leader as I can for the United States of America. And so, I think that focusing on - while I’m fascinated by it - focusing on it is, too much of it can be very bad," said Vance.

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“I think that there are, like, things about the world that make me feel like not shocked if the Antichrist was walking among us. But again, I try not to focus too much on it.” He added that there are things he sees happening, that some of the AI companies, where he feels like there is some really weird spiritual dark energy. He went on to give an anecdote of an unnamed AI company which holds a “burial ceremony” for a model when a newer one is introduced. He believed that there are unusual forces at work. He further added that whether he believes it or not, the world is heading towards an apocalyptic change.

“While I wouldn’t be shocked if we are living in the end times, what I’m trying to focus on is doing as much of God’s work as possible right now,” said Vance. “If that leads to the end times, okay, and if that leads to... us building a better world that thrives and survives for a very long time after I’m gone, that’s great too," he added.

Vance, who recently released a book about his journey to Catholicism, also defended Trump for posting an image of himself as Jesus Christ, claiming that there was no malice in his intentions; he was merely trying to keep things light.