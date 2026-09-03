/Ganga nears danger mark in Varanasi, most ghats submerged; PM Modi orders relief work on ‘war footing’

The rising Ganga crossed the warning level in Varanasi on Thursday amid heavy rainfall and continued to rise by around two centimetres an hour, further intensifying the flood threat as more heavy rainfall is forecast over eastern Uttar Pradesh. The rising waters of the Ganga have thrown life out of gear in Varanasi, with the river level climbing rapidly towards the danger mark and flooding several areas along the ghats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also the Lok Sabha MP from Varanasi, spoke to District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar over the phone on Thursday and sought a detailed update on the flood situation. The Prime Minister directed the administration to carry out relief operations on a “war footing” and provide all essential facilities to flood-affected people and ensure they face minimum inconvenience.

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He instructed officials to immediately arrange additional relief material wherever required and accelerate relief operations. PM Modi stressed the need for continuous monitoring of the flood situation while ensuring that affected people receive assistance without delay.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) recorded the Ganga at 70.54 metres at the Rajghat gauge at 6 am, above the warning level of 70.262 metres.

The river was rising at two centimetres an hour. The danger level at Rajghat is 71.262 metres. The highest flood level at the site is 73.901 metres.

Parts of Varanasi are already facing flooding, with the administration monitoring vulnerable areas along the Ganga and Varuna rivers.

The rising water and inundation have disrupted one of the city’s most deeply rooted traditions—the last rites of the dead.

Manikarnika Ghat submerged, last rites hit

The Manikarnika Ghat has been completely inundated by floodwater, which has now reached the surrounding lanes. With the traditional route to the cremation ground submerged, families bringing bodies for cremation are being forced to rely on boats.

The district magistrate said in a post on X that the prime minister inquired about the water levels of the Ganga-Varuna, arrangements in relief camps, and facilities being provided to the affected people.

“He also issued instructions to conduct relief operations at a war footing and pay special attention to the needs of children, women, and elderly in flood relief camps.”

Officials said flooding has affected 29 villages and wards across the district. As many as 2,900 people are being moved to safer locations via boats.

At Dashashwamedh Ghat, where the famous Ganga Aarti takes place, the river has submerged portions of the lower platforms, compelling organisers to relocate the evening ceremony to higher ground.

A total of 61 flood relief camps with community kitchens have been set up across the district.

Officials said a flood control room has been set up and it keeps a round-the-clock watch on water levels, weather conditions, potentially affected areas, and ongoing relief and rescue operations.

A fleet of 198 boats has been arranged across the district for relief and rescue operations.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force, Water Police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have also been placed on standby.

Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agrawal and District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar on Tuesday travelled by an NDRF boat from Namo Ghat to inspect flood-hit and vulnerable areas.