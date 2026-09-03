/‘Treasonous scum’: Trump attacks media over reports of US ammunition shortage

US President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed frustration that the media keeps on harping about the fact that the US have no ammunition and that they want America to lose the war in Iran. He called these journalists who were allegedly reporting “falsely” on the war as “treasonous scum”. He claimed that they are “100% wrong” and that Trump and America will win the war.

“The people and Media Outlets that keep harping on the fact that we have no ammunition (And they are 100% wrong!), are actually treasonous. They do it because they would rather see the United States LOSE a War that we’re easily WINNING, than see me WIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” wrote Trump.

In a subsequent post, Trump US has a contingency plan, is rapidly expanding defence production, and possesses "virtually unlimited amounts of mid- to high-grade ammunition".

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“We are stockpiling and preparing for any contingency that could happen. We are taking them for ourselves, the U.S.A., rather than selling them to others, but the sales to Allies will soon again begin," wrote Trump.

He also berated the Biden administration for “giving away” munitions to Ukraine and NATO.

"Also, please let it be known, that the Biden Administration gave far more Munitions away to Ukraine, at no cost to them, whatsoever, than we have used in Iran. Hundreds of Billions of Dollars was given to Ukraine and NATO, free of charge, that Europe would have paid for — If they were only asked, but we will be asking for that money, though somewhat belatedly!” wrote Trump.

Trump's intense frustration stems from a recent Forbes report which published a comprehensive breakdown of the US munitions crisis, citing data from Forbes and Reuters. “CSIS reports that Patriot inventories fell from 2,330 in February to as low as 759 by July, while THAAD interceptors dropped from 452 to as low as 234 over the same period,” read the report. It also added that US President Donald Trump and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth refuted these findings.