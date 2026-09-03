/Iran VP warns ‘Dark Months Await’ US economy as Hormuz tension rises

Iranian First Vice President, Mohammad Reza Aref, said on Thursday, “dark months await” for the US economy. In a post on the social media platform X, Aref said that Iran's security strategy has changed. He urged Americans to stockpile fuel and claimed that any future US attack will trigger an “asymmetric” and “multi-layered” response.

"The recent US crimes against the Iranian nation have changed our security calculations and defence doctrine. From now on, our response will be asymmetric, multi-layered and aimed at depriving the aggressor of security,” Aref said in a post on the social media platform X.

However, Aref's remarks remain vague, without implying any specific measures to hurt the US economy. His remarks came as the fighting renewed between the US and Iran, once again raising concerns over energy supplies and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

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The latest escalation began after a US strike on Iran’s Larak Island on Aug. 30 ended a roughly month-long lull in direct hostilities. Iran has since launched missiles and drones against US military facilities across the region, including bases in Kuwait and the UAE.

Iran has accused the US once again targetting civilians. The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) said shrapnel from a missile hit a family wedding ceremony at a home in southern Iran, killing four people. Washington at first denied these reports. But on Wednesday, it said it was looking into it. Central Command spokesman Captain Tim Hawkins stressed repeatedly that the "U.S. military never targets civilians," which he accused Iran's military forces of doing.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, pointing out the failure of the Americans to implement the provisions of the Islamabad Memorandum, said that the United States must fulfil its commitments before Iran proceeds with reopening the Strait of Hormuz.