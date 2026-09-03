/India ready to help end Russia-Ukraine war, says EAM Jaishankar during Kyiv visit

In a significant peace initiative, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in Kyiv on Thursday that India is ready to contribute in any way possible to efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

“If India can be of any help, in any manner, we are there,” Jaishankar told reporters alongside Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

Jaishankar made the remark after his counterpart from Kyiv said that Ukraine expects a “new dynamic” in diplomatic efforts to end Russia’s war as international engagement resumes.

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EAM Jaishankar is currently on a visit to Ukraine.

Sybiha said he believed there would now be a “new dynamic” in efforts to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, with active political and diplomatic engagement resuming in capitals around the world.

“I believe that we will now have a new dynamic in the peace efforts, with the return of this active phase of political and diplomatic engagement in many capitals around the world,” Sybiha told reporters.

‘There is a chance of reaching peace agreement’: Putin

His remarks came as Russian President Vladimir Putin said there was a chance of reaching a peace agreement to end the war, although he acknowledged that restarting negotiations had become more difficult.

“Is there a chance? In my view, yes, there is,” Putin said at an economic forum in Russia’s Far East. He said several countries, including the United States and China, were ready to support a peace settlement.

Putin, however, stressed that the ultimate responsibility for resolving the conflict lay with Russia and Ukraine.

“Ultimately, however, the problem must be resolved by the countries involved in the conflict — Russia and Ukraine,” Putin said, adding that Moscow was grateful to those trying to contribute to a settlement.

Putin said Russia was continuing contacts with the administration of US President Donald Trump, which has sought to broker a peace deal between Moscow and Kyiv.

“We favour restoring full-scale relations with the United States,” Putin said.

The Russian president also accused Ukraine of attacking civilian merchant ships and issuing warnings about the safety of civilian aircraft flying over Russian airspace, describing these as “acts of state terrorism” that further complicate the prospects for bilateral peace talks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had warned airlines and insurance companies that the presence of Ukrainian drones had made Russian skies dangerous. He said Ukraine would target only Russian military facilities and would not threaten civilian aircraft.

On Wednesday, Ukraine had urged the UN aviation agency to ask member states to ban operations in Russian airspace. Ukraine’s own airspace has remained closed to international civil aviation since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022.

Ministers discuss attacks on commercial shipping in Black Sea

The two ministers also discussed attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea, which Jaishankar said featured prominently in their talks.

Indian seafarers were killed and injured in the latest escalations between Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea.

New Delhi has called for an end to the war through dialogue and diplomacy while reiterating the safety of Indians and other seafarers.