/Iran intercepts cargo vessel in Strait of Hormuz, cites marine pollution

Iranian authorities have seized a bulk carrier in the Strait of Hormuz after state media reported that the vessel dumped oil and industrial sludge into the waterway. Esmaeil Makizadeh, deputy head of the Ports and Maritime Department in Hormozgan province, confirmed to the official IRNA news agency that clean-up teams responded after images surfaced showing oil being discharged into the sea.

The vessel, a bulk carrier transporting sugar, was found to have directly dumped a mixture of burnt oil, bilge water, and industrial sludge into the water. Makizadeh did not disclose the ship's flag or the nationalities of its crew members. The spilt waste has since been cleared, and the vessel has been turned over to the judiciary for legal proceedings.

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The seizure follows a series of recent environmental incidents in the region. Iran has requested compensation for multiple oil spills over recent weeks, including one near Qeshm Island. Additionally, an oil slick was identified off the coast of neighbouring Oman earlier in August, originating from a tanker damaged by explosions and left stranded near Al-Qibliyyah island for weeks.