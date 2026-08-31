US forces struck two Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Island situated in the strategic Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, according to several reports citing US officials, marking the first strikes in the war in over a month. Officials said Iranian forces were observed preparing to launch rockets with mines into the Strait of Hormuz.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) forces were observed preparing to launch rockets and deploy sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz, a US official told Fox News.

Iran’s Fars News Agency also reported an explosion near the Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday.

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“Revolutionary Guard forces were observed preparing to launch rockets carrying sea mines toward the Strait of Hormuz,” reported Axios quoting a US official.

Last week, US Central Command (CENTCOM) had completed an operation to clear sea mines from the strait’s international shipping routes.

“US forces are monitoring the area closely and remain prepared to protect the free flow of commerce through this essential waterway,” the official said.

Larak Island is a small Iranian island located off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran, east of Qeshm Island and south of Hormuz Island. It is part of Hormozgan province.

It is the first known US strike in Iran since late July, when President Donald Trump had paused a two-week US military campaign in the Strait of Hormuz. Trump had, however, said at the time that Iran has been notified that any ship or boat placing new mines will be “immediately and systematically destroyed.”

“There is a Zero Tolerance policy on mine placement in full force and effect,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Tasnim News Agency, which is affiliated with Iran's IRGC, also reported that a drone conducted the strike and two people have been killed while two others were wounded.

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The IRGC responded to the US strikes and said in a statement that the US attack “will be answered by the sons of Iran and will result in the punishment of the aggressor”.

Iran’s ⁠Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp said the US ⁠attack on Larak ⁠Island killed and wounded ‌several Iranian fighters and civilians and promised to respond ⁠and punish those responsible, according to Iran’s ⁠state broadcaster IRIB.

“The American-Zionist adversary, once more acting out of frustration over its domestic challenges and waning influence in the region, aims to resurrect its malevolent presence and sway public perception," the IRGC statement read.