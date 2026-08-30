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  • /Fact Check: 2020 video of Puri Jagannath Temple flag fire resurfaces, servitor calls out rumours

Fact Check: 2020 video of Puri Jagannath Temple flag fire resurfaces, servitor calls out rumours

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 22:32 IST | Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 22:32 IST
Fact Check: 2020 video of Puri Jagannath Temple flag fire resurfaces, servitor calls out rumours

Odisha’s Puri Jagannath Temple Photograph: (Credit: ANI)

Story highlights

An old 2020 video showing a flag catching fire at Odisha's Puri Jagannath Temple has resurfaced online. Temple servitor clarifies the clip is outdated and misleading.

A video of the sacred flag at Odisha’s Puri Jagannath Temple catching fire is doing the rounds online. The flag, known as the ‘Patitapabana Bana’, is hoisted atop the temple tower by a servitor who climbs over the dome. Although the video is from 2020, it has re-emerged on social media platforms. While many netizens and devotees have called out the clip as old, some are still falling for the rumour.

Speaking to WION, Kaliprasad Routray, a servitor at the Jagannath Temple, said, “I had not come across any such video initially, but when I watched it, I realised it was an old video from 5-6 years ago. Also, it was not the main flag that had caught fire. Some mischievous elements may have shared the old video today for quick publicity or to go viral.”

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty covers a broad spectrum of subjects, ranging from geopolitics, global conflicts, and India's neighbourhood dynamics to the strategic operations of the In...Read More

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