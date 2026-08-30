/Fact Check: 2020 video of Puri Jagannath Temple flag fire resurfaces, servitor calls out rumours

A video of the sacred flag at Odisha’s Puri Jagannath Temple catching fire is doing the rounds online. The flag, known as the ‘Patitapabana Bana’, is hoisted atop the temple tower by a servitor who climbs over the dome. Although the video is from 2020, it has re-emerged on social media platforms. While many netizens and devotees have called out the clip as old, some are still falling for the rumour.
Speaking to WION, Kaliprasad Routray, a servitor at the Jagannath Temple, said, “I had not come across any such video initially, but when I watched it, I realised it was an old video from 5-6 years ago. Also, it was not the main flag that had caught fire. Some mischievous elements may have shared the old video today for quick publicity or to go viral.”