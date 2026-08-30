/Fact Check: 2020 video of Puri Jagannath Temple flag fire resurfaces, servitor calls out rumours

A video of the sacred flag at Odisha’s Puri Jagannath Temple catching fire is doing the rounds online. The flag, known as the ‘Patitapabana Bana’, is hoisted atop the temple tower by a servitor who climbs over the dome. Although the video is from 2020, it has re-emerged on social media platforms. While many netizens and devotees have called out the clip as old, some are still falling for the rumour.