/Bilawal Bhutto to marry Austrian princess? PPP leader clarifies

Social media in Pakistan was rife with speculation that Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is getting married to a European princess. However, Karachi Mayor and senior PPP leader Murtaza Wahab dismissed the speculation as “incorrect and unfounded”.

The clarification was in response to social media rumours that Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari had travelled to Liechtenstein, a small sovereign state located between Switzerland and Austria, to finalise wedding dates and arrangements. The rumours intensified after the Pakistani Presidency confirmed on August 27 in a post on X that Asif Ali Zardari “has proceeded abroad on a private visit”.

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The prospective bride was supposed to be 26-year-old Gloria von Habsburg, a former Austrian archduchess and a member of the House of Habsburg-Lorraine. Gloria von Habsburg is the daughter of Archduke Karl of Austria and Francesca von Thyssen-Bornemisza, and the great-great-granddaughter of Karl I, the final reigning Emperor of Austria and King of Hungary.

The Pakistani Urdu daily Daily Ausaf initially published a report claiming wedding preparations were underway, but the publication subsequently deleted the article. So far, there has been no comment on the speculations from Bilawal or his family.