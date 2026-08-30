/Yair Netanyahu flown from Miami to Israel after ‘significant’ threat to his life

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's eldest son, Yair Netanyahu, was flown out of Miami, United States, to Israel following an alleged threat to his life, according to Israel's domestic intelligence agency Shin Bet. The threat was deemed so severe that he was ordered to leave immediately, leaving his personal belongings behind.

In a statement carried on Saturday evening, the Shin Bet confirmed that “there was a significant threat to harm Yair Netanyahu, and in light of this and after an assessment, a decision was made to urgently extract him along with his security team and return him to Israel.” The agency did not specify the source or nature of the threat.

The agency's comments came after a report by US broadcaster Newsmax earlier this week claiming that Yair Netanyahu was part of an Iranian assassination plot in December 2025, while he was living in Florida. Soon, Benjamin Netanyahu told a pro-government channel, “Iran targeted one of my sons. Iran tried to kill, to murder one of my sons.”

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According to Israeli broadcaster Channel 12, some Shin Bet agents were moved from New York to carry out the extraction operation, where they were attached to President Isaac Herzog, who was visiting at the time.

Yair Netanyahu had spent several years living in Miami “where his reportedly luxurious lifestyle and the state-funded security provided to him repeatedly drew public attention in Israel”. This further drew criticism in Israel following the outbreak of the war sparked by Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack, with critics questioning why the prime minister’s son remained overseas while hundreds of thousands of Israelis were serving in the military reserves.

Yair Netanyahu performs as a conservative podcaster and social media activist. He has on occasion attacked the political opponents of his father, associated with far-right European and American politicians and public figures.

