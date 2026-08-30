/Israeli strikes kill 2 Palestinians in Gaza, including 3-year-old child; Ben Gvir posts video berating female inmates

An Israeli strike on Sunday killed two Palestinians, including a three-year-old child in Central Gaza. The boy has been identified as Tayyem ​Hamdan. According to Gaza health officials, the strike happened near a bakery in Deir Al-Balah and also killed another ​man, Hussam Nusair and wounded several others.

The Israeli Military said that in another attack in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, on Saturday killed Yasser Abu al-Khair and Mohammed al-Adin, members of the elite Nukhba force in Hamas’s military wing, were killed, the Israeli army has claimed.

Gaza's Health Ministry said Sunday that four people were killed and 14 injured as a result of Israeli strikes carried out in the past 24 hours against the besieged Palestinian territory.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

A “cease-fire” backed by the United States has been in place since October 2025; it was intended to end Israel's Genocidal war on Gaza. However, Israeli bombardment on the Gaza Strip has continued daily, killing at least 1,318 Palestinians and injuring 4,375 others since then. Hamas accuses Israel of violating the cease-fire; it has already dissolved its institutions in Gaza and agreed to a roadmap on its disarmament before announcing it was handing over management of the Gaza Strip to a technocratic government. The plan requires Israeli withdrawl from the Gaza enclave, over 60 per cent of which is occupied by Israel. Israel rejected the agreement, demanding the total and verifiable disarmament of Hamas.

Israeli minister Ben Gvir posts video mocking Palestinian female inmates

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir posts a video on Sunday berating Palestinian female inmates at the Damon security prison in northern Israel. He boasted about the harsh conditions imposed on Palestinian security prisoners. One of the prisoners said prison staff regularly raid the cells, that inmates have no “normal showers” or water in their cells, and do not receive medical care. Ben Gvir responded approvingly as he compared the treatment to that of hostages held for up to two years by Hamas in Gaza following October 7, 2023. Hamas has condemned far-right Israeli security minister Ben Gvir’s raid of a Palestinian women’s prison cell, calling it “moral depravity”.