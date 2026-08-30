/Ruchika Singh resurfaces in viral video, says PM Modi ‘made my life hell’ after Jantar Mantar row

Ruchika Singh, who went viral earlier for using abusive language directed at PM Modi and his late mother during the Cockroach Janta Party protest in Jantar Mantar, has resurfaced again. A viral video shows the 15-year-old accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of turning her life into a living “hell”. She was last seen apologising in a video message for her remarks; now she could be heard saying she will not “back down”.

“Modi ji, you have made my life hell. You have hounded a 15-year-old girl so much that she has been tortured everywhere. I have to hide my face everywhere," she is heard saying in a video.

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In the unverified video, she could be seen claiming that she has “nothing to lose” and would not back down, before allegedly calling Prime Minister Modi a “coward". The video circulating online could not be verified independently. Its origin and recording date remain unknown. People online were divided in their response; some users expressed support, “Ruchika, don't worry, we stand with you,” while others hit back at her, “Like seriously she has guts to come live again.”

During the July protest, her abusive and derogatory language resulted in a Zero FIR being registered against her in Noida. Several media reports suggested that Ruchika Singh and her mother were forced to flee and abandon their home due to heavy hounding, extreme public pressure, and targeted harassment following her viral video. She then publicly apologised with folded hands. But despite her apology and PM Modi's subsequent call for forgiveness, according to a report by The Telegraph India, Ruchika’s mother stated that police officers, television reporters, and aggressive strangers descended upon their rented flat in Sector 150, Noida, daily.