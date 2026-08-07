/No connection between Jantar Mantar protesters and Pakistan-based ISI terror module, Punjab Police clarify

Punjab Police clarified on Thursday (August 8) that there was no connection between the Jantar Mantar protesters in New Delhi and the Pakistan-based ISI terror module recently busted by the Amritsar Commissionerate. The clarification of cops followed after edited clips of the Amritsar police commissioner’s August 4 press briefing were circulated on social media, reportedly linking protesters to the terror module.



Police confirmed that in the original press conference, it was claimed that some of the arrested accused had visited Jantar Mantar, where they conducted a recce of the area, and planned to target the demonstrators using petrol bombs. Police said at no point was it stated that the accused had participated in the protests or that the protesters were linked with the module.

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Doctored versions of the press conference

Police said certain social media handles had posted doctored versions of the press conference, using altered backgrounds, selectively cutting portions of the original footage, and adding captions that pushed a false narrative tying the arrested individuals to the protests.



Although the audio and factual content of the press conference itself were left unchanged, Punjab Police said the selective editing and misleading captions distorted the original context, which could lead viewers to draw wrong conclusions about the Jantar Mantar protesters' involvement.