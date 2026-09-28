/Bigg Boss 20: Isha Rikhi evicted after three weeks in Salman Khan’s show

Bigg Boss 20 has entered another phase of the competition, with contestants facing their first major exits from the house. As the latest Weekend Ka Vaar brought another round of nominations and suspense, one contestant’s journey came to an end after just three weeks on Salman Khan’s reality show.

Isha Rikhi gets eliminated from Bigg Boss 20

After Rohed Khan, Isha Rikhi becomes the second contestant to leave the house. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on September 27, the host Salman Khan announced that the Punjabi actress was eliminated. Isha was in the eviction zone alongside Yung DSA this week.

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Reportedly, audience voting decided the outcome, with Yung receiving enough votes to remain in the competition while Isha’s journey came to an end. The eviction announcement came with a twist. Salman Khan first created uncertainty by indicating that Yung DSA would be leaving the house. The announcement left the contestants surprised, but Salman subsequently revealed that Yung was safe and that Isha was the contestant being evicted.

Isha’s exit comes around three weeks after the season begins. Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6 with 16 contestants, and her elimination marks the second exit from the house following Rohed Khan’s departure. With Isha gone, 14 contestants remain in the competition.

The eviction also led to an emotional moment inside the house, with Kanika Mann reportedly breaking down after Isha’s departure. The latest episode featured other developments as well, including Salman Khan addressing concerns around AI-generated deepfake videos and manipulated content.

Salman Khan calls out the rise of AI deepfakes and morphed videos

During the same Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan strongly called out the rise of artificial intelligence deepfakes and morphed videos targeting public figures. Salman stated that the creators of malicious AI-generated videos and voice-cloned clips should be put behind bars.

He explained how bad actors clone videos to make it sound like someone is hurling abuse or superimpose faces onto abusive video content. The actor urged the government to enforce strict social media censorship to curb online misinformation and harassment. He pointed out that while casual users might unknowingly forward these fake clips, the primary blame lies with malicious creators.

All about Isha Rikhi

Isha Rikhi is an actress and model known for her work in Punjabi cinema and her entry into the reality show Bigg Boss 20. She made her debut in the 2013 Punjabi film Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De opposite Sippy Gill. She starred in commercially successful and acclaimed Punjabi movies like Happy Go Lucky (2014) and the critically acclaimed drama Ardaas (2016). She entered Hindi cinema in 2018 with the dance-comedy film Nawabzaade. Before films, she worked extensively as a print model for major brands.