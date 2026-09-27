/Bigg Boss 20: Karan Wahi shuts down wildcard entry rumours - ‘At least not this year’

Amid speculation about a potential entry into the Bigg Boss 20 house as a wildcard contestant after posting a UNO card, TV actor Karan Wahi has finally cleared the air. While his ex-girlfriend Uditi Singh is currently inside the Bigg Boss house, Wahi has rejected the claims on his social media.

Karan Wahi shuts down Bigg Boss 20 wildcard entry rumours

On September 26 (Saturday), Karan Wahi set up an Ask Me a Question segment on Instagram. Responding to the session, one fan directly told him, “You’re going to Bigg Boss as a wildcard entry.” He then clarified that his UNO story was not a Bigg Boss hint at all. “I was talking about UNO and my favourite card in UNO,” he said.

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He further added, "Tum logon ko bhi chill nahi hai na. Har cheez ka tumko matlab kuch aur banana hota hai," he remarked. (You guys can’t chill, can you? You always have to twist the meaning of everything.)

Concluding his statement, Wahi straightforwardly said that he is not coming to the Bigg Boss 20 house. "I am not coming to Bigg Boss. I am done. Let’s break this thought. Not coming to Bigg Boss, at least not this year," the TV actor stated.

The rumours of Wahi entering the Bigg Boss 20 house began after he shared an Instagram story featuring an UNO card with the caption, "UNO mein mera fav card — Wild-Card". Fans quickly connected the post to the reality show because his former girlfriend, Uditi Singh, is already a contestant in the house.

Uditi Singh on Karan Wahi’s possible wildcard entry

A clip on X has gone viral on social media in which Uditi Singh is seen talking with fellow contestants, including Qazi Touqeer, Mahhi Vij and Aman Gandhi. Mahhi asked Singh, “Pehle to mujhe laga dono log saath mein aa rahe ho,” (At first, I thought both of you were coming together) referring to Uditi and Karan's past relationship. She further expressed, “Wo saath bhi aa jata to mere liye any other contestant type hi hota. There are so many people here jinse mai baat nahi karti.” (Even if he had come along, he would have been just like any other contestant to me. There are so many people here whom I don't talk to).

“Itna koi chakkar nahi hai mujhe, maine kabka move on kar liya hai. It's been so long, I have moved on.” (There is no such issue for me; I moved on a long time ago.) Uditi said.

About Bigg Boss 20

Hosted by Salman Khan, the reality show features 16 celebrities who compete for survival through strategic gameplay. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, Austrian actor and model Rohed Khan was eliminated. This week, Yung DSA and Isha Rikhi have been nominated for eviction, and both have lost their second lives.



In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar, Khan slammed Rhiti Tiwari (Manoj Tiwari's daughter), who crossed the line during the diss battle task and made several derogatory and sexual comments about Uditi Singh.