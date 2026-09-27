/Bollywood x K-pop crossover! LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha charms fans with Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chammak Challo’ steps

Bollywood and K-pop have often found unexpected ways to come together, with Korean artists showing love for Indian music and dance. The latest crossover moment has now caught fans’ attention as South Korean girl group LE SSERAFIM member Kazuha was seen grooving to one of Shah Rukh Khan’s popular Bollywood track from Ra. One.

LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha's Bollywood touch to South Korean reality show

Kazuha has been grabbing attention after a clip of her dancing to “Chammak Challo” from the 2011 Bollywood film Ra. One surfaced from the Netflix variety show. The song, performed by Akon and Hamsika Iyer, became one of the most recognisable tracks from the Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor-starrer.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The K-pop idol's Bollywood-inspired moment comes as she takes on a new role in Kian's Bizarre B&B. The second season brings the LE SSERAFIM member Kazuha together with the host Kian84, former volleyball player Kim Yeon Koung and 2PM's Lee Junho as they run a quirky guesthouse for their visitors. The X page of LE SSERAFIM INDIA shared the clip from the show and wrote in the caption, "KAZUHA once again dancing to an Indian song and this time it's Chammak Challo."

The Instagram official handle of kpopwaveindia shared the clip and wrote, "Kazuha from LE SSERAFIM went viral for dancing to the Bollywood song "Chammak Challo" from a promotional video for the Netflix variety show Kian's Bizarre BnB (Season 2)."

All about Kian's Bizaare B&B

Kian's Bizarre B&B is an unconventional, unhinged South Korean reality variety show on Netflix hosted by eccentric webtoon artist and TV personality Kian84. Kian84 is given total freedom to design his dream bed-and-breakfast based on his wild imagination and military background, and Netflix actually builds it.