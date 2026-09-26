/The Paradise: Nani reacts to mixed reviews from critics and audience; ‘I have also learnt from the flaws’

Telugu star Nani returns with one of his most anticipated projects, The Paradise, which was released on September 24 (Thursday). Ever since the film hit theatres, critics and audience have not stopped praising Nani's powerful lead performance and the scale of the production. However, the movie has faced widespread criticism for its weak second half, tedious screenplay, and lack of emotional depth. Acknowledging the reviews, Nani took to social media to respond to the negative reactions to the action thriller.

Nani responds to negative reactions to The Paradise

Soon after The Paradise hit theatres on Thursday and concluded its first show, critics and the audience were quick to react to the action thriller, which received mixed reviews. Responding to the comments, Nani took to his official X account to say he had reviewed viewers' reactions and responses.

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He wrote, "I have seen all your reactions and responses. I’ve received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I’m heart warmed by the way the audience has owned the film, and I have also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out."

Thanking his fans and the critics, Nani continued, "Thank you for everything; that is all I can say." He added that the entire team had worked hard and put immense effort into creating a unique experience. "We have made #TheParadise with a lot of blood and sweat to give you a unique experience, and it’s all yours to celebrate or judge," Nani wrote.

He concluded the note by saying that he was filled with gratitude. "With the excitement you had for the film and the affection you showed me, I am filled with gratitude ♥️," he wrote.

The Paradise box office collection

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise marks his second collaboration with Nani after Dasara. According to a report by Sacnilk, the film grossed Rs 76.90 crore worldwide on its opening day.

On day 2, The Paradise collected a net of Rs 14.90 crore across 7,049 shows, taking its total India gross collection to Rs 72.50 crore so far. Overseas, the film has collected Rs 25.00 crore so far, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 97.50 crore.

WION's review of The Paradise

As per WION's review of The Paradise, Nikita Toppo states, "The Paradise has almost all the ingredients for a powerful action drama: a strong cast, a community fighting for recognition, revenge and plenty of action. But instead of using these elements effectively, the film keeps adding more ideas, characters and subplots until it becomes exhausting to watch."

It further states, "Nani has given his all to the role, while Mohan Babu also makes his character, Maalik, intimidating. However, the screenplay ends up undermining many of these strengths. While the film makes you believe that something powerful is cooking, the story keeps getting stretched. If you are planning to watch The Paradise, only go for the good performances, striking visuals, and Nani, as the writing makes sitting through the film feel much longer than it actually is."

About The Paradise

The Paradise is a Telugu period action thriller directed by Srikanth Odela and starring Natural Star Nani. Alongside Nani, the film also features Mohan Babu as Shikanja Maalik, Raghav Juyal as Vikram Maalik, Kayadu Lohar as Subbalakshmi, and other cast members, including Sonali Kulkarni, Easwari Rao, Sampoornesh Babu, and Keerthy Suresh in a special appearance.