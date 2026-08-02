/The Paradise: Nani's fierce braided look raises anticipation ahead of teaser launch

Nani shared a look from his upcoming film The Paradise have heightened excitement for the film by unveiling a powerful new look featuring natural star Nani in a rugged braided, or "Jadal", avatar. Released just days before the film's highly anticipated teaser launch on August 6, the latest poster offers a fresh glimpse into the intense world of the upcoming project.

New look of Nani from The Paradise; netizens' reaction

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nani shared a look from his upcoming film The Paradise, in which he almost looks unrecognisable in the new look. His braided hairstyle, intense expression and raw appearance signal a significant departure from his previous roles, hinting at a character with a darker and more formidable edge.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Along with the photo of his new look, the caption read, "August. ZAMANA BEGINS." The transformation has immediately caught the attention of fans, who have praised the actor for embracing yet another challenging role. One user wrote, "Every month begins with your vibe." Another user wrote, "Paradise hype day by day." “Every month begins with your vibe,” wrote the third user.

For the unversed, the makers recently announced that the film’s grand teaser will be launched on August 6. The powerful track Aaya Sher became a phenomenon across social media, crossing 200 million views on YouTube.

About The Paradise

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, The Paradise marks Odela's second collaboration with Nani. The film is backed by SLV Cinemas and with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music, the film has generated immense buzz. Expectations are high as Nani gears up for another compelling role under Odela's direction, promising an unforgettable experience.

It is slated to release on August 21, 2026 in eight languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam.

Nani's upcoming project with Nithiin?