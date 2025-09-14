/Nani praises Teja Sajja’s Mirai, film crosses ₹50 crore within two days

Released on September 12, 2025, Teja Sajja's Mirai is performing great in the theaters. The movie has impressed many including the "Natural Star" Nani. The movie has also earned more than ₹50cr worldwide. Read on to know more.
Teja Sajja’s fantasy action epic Mirai is not only winning hearts at the box office but also receiving high praise from fans across India. The movie, directed by Karthik Gattamneni, has impressed audiences with its mind-blowing visuals and mythological-futuristic storytelling. Now, superstar Nani has joined the list of celebrities lauding the film.
Taking to his X account, Nani wrote, “Wow #Mirai. @tejasajja123 congratulations ra. Your belief, patience and hard work paid off. @HeroManoj1 very happy for you babai. You deserved this. Was long overdue. Dear @Karthik\_gatta. Proud of what you pulled off and how you did it. Very happy for you and your team. Special mention for music and action choreography. Terrific. Congratulations to @vishwaprasadtg gaaru and the entire team on this memorable success.”
Nani’s message praised Teja Sajja’s dedication and also applauded the technical brilliance of director Karthik Gattamneni, producer TG Vishwa Prasad, and the crew, highlighting the music and action choreography as standout elements.
Actor Ravi Teja too expressed his admiration, describing Mirai as a “visual treat,” while filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma compared its impact to Baahubali, calling the film’s VFX and narrative “Hollywood standard.” Actress Sreeleela also cheered the team, sharing her excitement to watch the movie.
According to the reports, the film has collected ₹55.6 crore worldwide in just two days. The epic fantasy earned ₹27.20 crore on its opening day, followed by a strong Saturday performance. In North America, Mirai grossed $1 million, hitting breakeven in that market.
The film is already outperforming Teja Sajja’s 2023 blockbuster HanuMan, which made ₹46.55 crore in two days, and has surpassed the collections of Vishnu Manchu’s devotional drama Kannappa, which earned ₹23 crore over the same period.
Released on September 12, 2025, Mirai is set in a mythological-futuristic world. The story follows Vedha (played by Teja Sajja), a mighty warrior entrusted with protecting nine sacred scriptures from Emperor Ashoka’s era that hold the power to transform humans into gods. His nemesis, Mahabir Lama, and the fearsome “Black Sword” group attempt to seize these scriptures, setting the stage for a battle of epic proportions.
The film also stars Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu and Jayaram, with production backed by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory. With its grand visuals, gripping narrative and stellar performances, Mirai is proving to be a blockbuster both critically and commercially. Given its early momentum, industry experts are predicting that the film will continue its strong run in the coming weeks.