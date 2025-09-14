/Nani praises Teja Sajja’s Mirai, film crosses ₹50 crore within two days



Teja Sajja’s fantasy action epic Mirai is not only winning hearts at the box office but also receiving high praise from fans across India. The movie, directed by Karthik Gattamneni, has impressed audiences with its mind-blowing visuals and mythological-futuristic storytelling. Now, superstar Nani has joined the list of celebrities lauding the film.

Nani’s heartfelt congratulatory note

Taking to his X account, Nani wrote, “Wow #Mirai. @tejasajja123 congratulations ra. Your belief, patience and hard work paid off. @HeroManoj1 very happy for you babai. You deserved this. Was long overdue. Dear @Karthik\_gatta. Proud of what you pulled off and how you did it. Very happy for you and your team. Special mention for music and action choreography. Terrific. Congratulations to @vishwaprasadtg gaaru and the entire team on this memorable success.”

Nani’s message praised Teja Sajja’s dedication and also applauded the technical brilliance of director Karthik Gattamneni, producer TG Vishwa Prasad, and the crew, highlighting the music and action choreography as standout elements.

Actor Ravi Teja too expressed his admiration, describing Mirai as a “visual treat,” while filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma compared its impact to Baahubali, calling the film’s VFX and narrative “Hollywood standard.” Actress Sreeleela also cheered the team, sharing her excitement to watch the movie.

Mirai box office collection so far

According to the reports, the film has collected ₹55.6 crore worldwide in just two days. The epic fantasy earned ₹27.20 crore on its opening day, followed by a strong Saturday performance. In North America, Mirai grossed $1 million, hitting breakeven in that market.

The film is already outperforming Teja Sajja’s 2023 blockbuster HanuMan, which made ₹46.55 crore in two days, and has surpassed the collections of Vishnu Manchu’s devotional drama Kannappa, which earned ₹23 crore over the same period.

About Mirai

Released on September 12, 2025, Mirai is set in a mythological-futuristic world. The story follows Vedha (played by Teja Sajja), a mighty warrior entrusted with protecting nine sacred scriptures from Emperor Ashoka’s era that hold the power to transform humans into gods. His nemesis, Mahabir Lama, and the fearsome “Black Sword” group attempt to seize these scriptures, setting the stage for a battle of epic proportions.