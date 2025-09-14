/Not fancy yet simple! Sanya Malhotra shares the secret dish that fuels her workout routine

Sanya Malhotra is one of Bollywood’s most versatile actresses. The Dangal actress has not only impressed audiences with her stellar performances but also with her inspiring approach to fitness. Her health routine is a perfect balance between strength training and mindful eating. But do you know what's the go-to meal of the 33-year-old actress?

Strength training during workouts

Sanya believes in a structured yet flexible workout plan that keeps her energized and motivated. She hits the gym five to six times a week, dedicating around 45 minutes each day to focused training. Instead of following the same exercises daily, she divides her week into targeted sessions, Mondays for legs, Tuesdays for upper body, Wednesdays for yoga or boxing and Thursdays for arms. Fridays are reserved for her most challenging workout, famously called “Friday Survivors.”

Sanya's go to meal

For the Mrs. actress, food plays an equally important role as her workouts. Sanya’s relationship with food evolved after Dangal, when she became more conscious about calories, macros and overall nutrition. However, she strongly believes that healthy food should never be boring. She loves cooking at home and often recreates her favourite comfort meals with a healthier twist. "When I crave a pizza, I cook that at home," Sayna added. One of her go-to meals is the classic 'rajma Chawal', which she loves for being the perfect combination of protein, carbohydrates and fiber. By adding vegetables, she makes it a complete, balanced plate that is both satisfying and nourishing.

Pre-workout boost with poha and matcha

Sanya prefers poha paired with boiled eggs before her training sessions. She has also shifted from coffee to matcha. "I love Poha, and I eat boiled eggs with it. I also drink Matcha. My love for Matcha began 3 years ago. I was a huge coffee drinker, but I have endometriosis, and I realized that coffee was making me jittery, and I used to feel those crashes after having coffee, so I switched to Matcha,". Instead of following trends, Sanya listens to her body, stays consistent, and finds balance in everything she does.