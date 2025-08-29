The first teaser for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has dropped, and Varun Dhawan is back in his romcom avatar. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in lead roles. The teaser opens with Varun dressed like Baahubali, only to be teased by his friend. We also get quick glimpses of the rest of the cast, ending with Jhanvi’s character amusingly trying to convince Varun’s character that she knows what a nightclub is. The lighthearted tone and jokes make the teaser look promising.

A spiritual sequel to Badrinath Ki Dulhania

After Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), this marks the third collaboration between Varun Dhawan and Khaitan. The upcoming film is described as a spiritual sequel to Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and from the teaser, it’s clear that Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will carry forward a similar tone and style.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's cast, crew and release details

The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Adar Poonawalla, and Shashank Khaitan. It was shot between May 2024 and August 2025. Behind the scenes, Manush Nandan handled cinematography, while editing was done by Manan Sagar and Charu Shree Roy. Pritam and Tanishk Bagchi composed the songs, with the background score by John Stewart Eduri.

The supporting cast features Maniesh Paul, Akshay Oberoi, Abhinav Sharma, Manini Chadha, and Mallika Chhabra. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is set for a worldwide theatrical release on October 2, 2025.

Varun Dhawan’s upcoming projects

Varun has a packed line-up ahead. He will make a cameo in Thama, the next instalment in Maddock’s horror-comedy universe, reprising his role from Bhediya. He also has a major role in Border 2, the sequel to the 1997 blockbuster, alongside Sunny Deol and Diljit Dosanjh. Additionally, he will star in the comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.