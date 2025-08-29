Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Param Sundari releases in theatres today. The film, directed by Tushar Jalota, promises to be a light-hearted romantic comedy that also taps into the north meets south theme.

For many, the film's promos and songs have reminded them of Chennai Express, which is also set in a similar theme.

This is Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's first film together, and fans are loving their onscreen chemistry. From the promos and songs that have been shared online ahead of the release of the film, the pair seems to have won hearts with their chemistry, and they also look great together.

The film's songs - especially Pardesiya and Danger - have become smash hits and are already topping the charts.

Param Sundari is backed by Maddock Films, which has had a great run at the box office in the past year with films like Stree 2 and Chhaava smashing box office records and becoming blockbusters. Will Param Sundari follow suit? Watch this space to know more.

Param Sundari cast and crew details

Director: Tushar Jalota

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, Inayat Verma



Music director: Sachin–Jigar, Jigar Saraiya, Sachin Sanghvi, Sachin-Jigar

