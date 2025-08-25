/Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari motion poster: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan star in a fun romcom

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to take over the theatres with their highly anticipated film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which is scheduled to release in October. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie reunites Dhawan and Janhvi after their film Bawaal, which was released in 2023.

When is Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari releasing?

After teasing fans with small updates, on Monday (Aug. 25), the makers shared the first motion poster, giving a glimpse of the chaotic revenge drama set for release in October.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Varun Dhawan revealed that the teaser will be out on August 28.

He captioned it, ‘’Mandap sajega, mehfil jamegi...Par Sunny aur Tulsi ki entry, saari script badal degi!😎 TEASER OUT ON 28th AUGUST, THIS THURSDAY! #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari in cinemas this Dussehra, 2nd October.''

The motion poster reads, "Two heart-breakers with one wicked plan." This hints that Varun and Janhvi’s characters will team up to take revenge on another couple, played by Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf.

The clip shows Varun and Janhvi in a fun, quirky style along with other cast members, setting the tone for a joyful and entertaining ride. The family entertainer also stars Akshay Oberoi and Maniesh Paul.

The movie is set to release on October 2, 2025, coinciding with Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti.

This marks Dhawan and director Shashank Khaitan’s third collaboration after the hits Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), both starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Both the movies were huge hits.

