LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Altitude king: How high can the F-22 Raptor fly?

Altitude king: How high can the F-22 Raptor fly?

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 13:52 IST | Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 13:52 IST

The F-22 officially flies above 50,000 feet, but its ceiling is much higher. It dominates extreme altitudes with Mach 1.82 supercruise and unmatched stealth, famously downing a target at 58,000 feet.

Over 50,000 feet ceiling
1 / 5
(Photograph: AI generated)

Over 50,000 feet ceiling

The official unclassified service ceiling for the F-22 Raptor is simply listed as above 50,000 feet. Military aviation experts acknowledge this is a highly conservative figure, stated to keep the exact capabilities of the stealth fighter strictly classified. It operates comfortably at these extreme heights during routine combat patrols.

Mach 1.82 supercruise pace
2 / 5
(Photograph: AI generated)

Mach 1.82 supercruise pace

The fighter maintains incredible performance at extreme heights, capable of supercruising at Mach 1.82 without using fuel-heavy afterburners. This allows the jet to preserve fuel while flying in thin air, extending its standard combat radius to 410 nautical miles. The ability to supercruise gives it a massive tactical advantage.

Mach 2.25 maximum speed
3 / 5
(Photograph: AI generated)

Mach 2.25 maximum speed

When pushed to its maximum limit with afterburners engaged at high altitudes, the jet can reach speeds of Mach 2.25. This translates to roughly 2,410 kilometres per hour, allowing the aircraft to rapidly intercept targets or reposition across the battlefield. It remains highly manoeuvrable even at these extreme velocities.

35,000 pounds engine thrust
4 / 5
(Photograph: AI generated)

35,000 pounds engine thrust

Pushing the jet to such high altitudes requires immense power, which is delivered by two Pratt & Whitney F119 turbofan engines. Each engine produces an estimated 35,000 pounds of thrust, allowing the aircraft to aggressively overcome gravity and thin air. The advanced engines ensure the fighter remains dominant and ready for action.

58,000 feet combat strike
5 / 5
(Photograph: AI generated)

58,000 feet combat strike

The true high-altitude capability of the aircraft was publicly showcased in 2023 when it shot down a Chinese spy balloon off the American coast. The fighter jet successfully launched an AIM-9X missile from an altitude of 58,000 feet. This high-altitude interception proved its lethal effectiveness far above standard commercial airspace.

Trending Photo

Alpha, Toxic, Ramayana: Most anticipated Indian films slated for release in second half of 2026
10

Alpha, Toxic, Ramayana: Most anticipated Indian films slated for release in second half of 2026

How the F-22's radar can jam enemy electronics
5

How the F-22's radar can jam enemy electronics

From blue waters to desert sands: All about India-Japan military ties and defence agreements
9

From blue waters to desert sands: All about India-Japan military ties and defence agreements

Top 5 fighter jets that broke speed records
5

Top 5 fighter jets that broke speed records

Top 8 countries you should definitely visit in 2026
8

Top 8 countries you should definitely visit in 2026