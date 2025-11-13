LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Meet top 5 batters fastest to 3000 runs in Tests, surprisingly no Indian on list

Meet top 5 batters fastest to 3000 runs in Tests, surprisingly no Indian on list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 13, 2025, 15:20 IST | Updated: Nov 13, 2025, 15:20 IST

From Brian Lara to Don Bradman, here's a look at the top five batters fastest to 3000 runs in Tests. This list also includes Everton Weekes, Marnus Labuschagne and Herbert Sutcliffe

Don Bradman (Australia) - 33 innings
1 / 5
(Photograph: ESPNCrinfo)

Don Bradman (Australia) - 33 innings

Former Australian batter Don Bradman was the quickest to reach 3000 runs in Test cricket. He achieved this milestone in just 23 matches and 33 innings.

Everton Weekes (West Indies) - 51 innings
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Everton Weekes (West Indies) - 51 innings

West Indies legend Everton Weekes is next on the list. He took 31 matches and 51 innings to score 3000 Test runs.

Marnus Labuschagne (Australia) - 51 innings
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Marnus Labuschagne (Australia) - 51 innings

One of Australia’s most reliable batters, Marnus Labuschagne, is third on this list. He got to 3000 Test runs in just 30 matches and 51 innings.

Herbert Sutcliffe (England) - 52 innings
4 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Herbert Sutcliffe (England) - 52 innings

Herbert Sutcliffe was one of the most stylish batters from the England and reached his 3000-run mark in Tests in 33 matches and 52 innings.

Brian Lara (West Indies) - 52 innings
5 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Brian Lara (West Indies) - 52 innings

West Indies star Brian Lara, famous for his powerful batting reached 3000 Test runs in 31 matches and 52 innings.

He is considered as one of the finest Test batters from the West Indies team.

Trending Photo

Global cybersecurity rankings 2025: Countries with strongest online defences
7

Global cybersecurity rankings 2025: Countries with strongest online defences

Office romance alert: India’s surprising global ranking and the country that tops it
5

Office romance alert: India’s surprising global ranking and the country that tops it

'Weapons of fear': Terrifying science behind thermobaric, radiological and chemical arms
8

'Weapons of fear': Terrifying science behind thermobaric, radiological and chemical arms

Climate Risk Index 2026: Top 10 countries most threatened by climate change — India's rank will surprise you
10

Climate Risk Index 2026: Top 10 countries most threatened by climate change — India's rank will surprise you

Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets for South Africa vs India in ODIs
5

Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets for South Africa vs India in ODIs