/Meet top 5 batters fastest to 3000 runs in Tests, surprisingly no Indian on list

From Brian Lara to Don Bradman, here's a look at the top five batters fastest to 3000 runs in Tests. This list also includes Everton Weekes, Marnus Labuschagne and Herbert Sutcliffe
Former Australian batter Don Bradman was the quickest to reach 3000 runs in Test cricket. He achieved this milestone in just 23 matches and 33 innings.
West Indies legend Everton Weekes is next on the list. He took 31 matches and 51 innings to score 3000 Test runs.
One of Australia’s most reliable batters, Marnus Labuschagne, is third on this list. He got to 3000 Test runs in just 30 matches and 51 innings.
Herbert Sutcliffe was one of the most stylish batters from the England and reached his 3000-run mark in Tests in 33 matches and 52 innings.
West Indies star Brian Lara, famous for his powerful batting reached 3000 Test runs in 31 matches and 52 innings.
He is considered as one of the finest Test batters from the West Indies team.