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Why does an S-400 vehicle have so many wheels?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 14:50 IST | Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 14:50 IST

The S-400 uses an 8x8 MZKT-7930 chassis to carry 24-tonne payloads. Its 1.5-metre tall tyres lower ground pressure, letting the 500-hp V12 engine conquer extreme off-road terrain.

The 24-Tonne Problem
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The 24-Tonne Problem

The Russian S-400 Triumf is one of the heaviest air defence systems in the world. Transporting its massive 91N6E surveillance radars and loaded missile tubes requires a vehicle that can safely carry extreme payloads of up to 24 tonnes without suffering structural failure.

Distributing the Load
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Distributing the Load

To manage this staggering weight, the system relies on the MZKT-7930 transporter, which utilises an eight-wheel-drive (8x8) chassis. By spreading the 24-tonne payload across eight contact points, the vehicle significantly lowers its ground pressure and prevents itself from sinking into soft terrain.

Human-Sized Tyres
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Human-Sized Tyres

Standard commercial truck wheels would instantly buckle under the immense pressure of a fully loaded S-400 battery. Instead, the transporter uses specially reinforced heavy-duty tyres that stand 1.5 metres tall—making them nearly the size of a grown adult.

The 500-Horsepower Heart
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The 500-Horsepower Heart

Powering these eight massive wheels requires extreme mechanical force. The transporter is equipped with a YaMZ-846 V12 diesel engine that generates 500 horsepower, evenly distributing high torque across all eight axles to maintain relentless traction.

Protecting Sensitive Electronics
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Protecting Sensitive Electronics

Carrying expensive, highly calibrated radar equipment across unpaved landscapes creates violent mechanical shocks. The eight-wheeled chassis uses an independent wishbone suspension system to absorb these extreme impacts, ensuring the multi-million dollar electronics arrive at the launch site undamaged.

Conquering the Terrain
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Conquering the Terrain

Military vehicles must traverse unpredictable environments to reach isolated deployment zones. Thanks to the giant 8x8 wheel configuration, the S-400 achieves a 3.29-metre vehicle height for superior ground clearance, allowing it to conquer thick mud and climb steep 45 per cent gradients.

Shoot-and-Scoot Survival
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Shoot-and-Scoot Survival

Ultimately, the eight-wheeled design is a vital survival mechanism for the USD 1.25 billion system. By flawlessly navigating harsh off-road terrain, the S-400 can launch its interceptors and rapidly relocate across the wilderness before enemy bombers can execute a retaliatory strike.

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