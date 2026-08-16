/Kyiv’s book market, Moscow’s Wildberries: ‘Massive’ overnight strikes devastate Russia, Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine unleash one of their biggest waves of drone and missile strikes, hitting civilian areas, a Kyiv book market, a steel plant and Wildberries warehouses.
At least 12 people were killed as Russia and Ukraine exchanged a fresh wave of overnight drone and missile attacks. The attack, described as “one of the most massive”, caused devastation in residential areas and civilian infrastructure on both sides. The escalation comes as fighting along the front remains largely stalled and diplomatic efforts remain frozen, with both countries increasingly relying on long-range strikes deep inside each other’s territory.
In Ukraine, Russian drones and missiles struck Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky. Two people were killed and 14 wounded at the ArcelorMittal steel plant, one of the country’s largest steel producers. The company said the attack damaged key production facilities and forced it to partially halt operations. Two more people were killed in southeastern Zaporizhzhia, while another person died in the Sumy region.
The overnight strikes also hit Kyiv, where a popular outdoor book market at Pochaina was damaged by fire. The market was known for rare and antiquarian books. Bookseller Dmytro Semenukha told AFP that all four of his stalls were destroyed. “There used to be a store. And books, and flags of all the countries, all the countries. Tons of everything. And that’s it,” the 45-year-old said.
Zelensky accused Russia of deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure with ballistic missiles. “Wherever the Russians can reach with their ballistic missiles, they strike civilian infrastructure,” he said. “This week alone, 13 regions came under attack. The enemy launched more than 1,550 attack drones, nearly 1,560 guided aerial bombs, and 62 missiles at our cities and communities, most of them ballistic missiles of various types.” The Ukrainian president also urged allies to provide more air-defence systems as Russian attacks intensify.
Zelensky accused Moscow of using North Korean missiles to attack Ukrainian infrastructure. “When North Korean ballistic missiles destroy infrastructure and claim lives here in Europe, European interceptors cannot simply be allowed to sit in storage,” Zelensky said. Kyiv has repeatedly accused Moscow of receiving missiles and troops from Pyongyang as Russia seeks to sustain its war effort.
The expanding drone campaign is increasingly affecting countries neighbouring the conflict. Romania’s Defence Ministry said a Spanish F-18 fighter jet shot down a drone that entered Romanian airspace near the borders with Ukraine and Moldova following the overnight attacks. Latvia has also faced repeated airspace incidents. NATO said on Friday that its fighter jets shot down a drone that entered Latvian airspace, marking the second such incident there within a week, according to Latvia’s Defence Ministry. Several other drone incidents have been reported in other countries in the region as well.
Five people were killed in a residential area of Russia’s southern Rostov region after Ukrainian drones struck overnight, regional governor Yuri Slusar said. Two more people were reported killed in the Belgorod and Moscow regions. Moscow regional governor Andrey Vorobyov called it “one of the most massive drone attacks in recent memory”. Russia’s Defence Ministry said its forces intercepted 822 Ukrainian drones across the country.
Ukraine has increasingly focused its long-range attacks on facilities it says support Russia’s military machine. Among the targets have been warehouses linked to Wildberries, Russia’s largest online retailer. Kyiv claims the company supplies components used in Russian drones. Another Wildberries warehouse near Moscow caught fire after Ukrainian drones struck overnight. Ukraine has targeted around 20 warehouses and buildings linked to the company since mid-July. Zelensky has said such strikes, along with attacks on Russian oil refineries, are intended to weaken Moscow’s war economy.
The intensifying long-range campaign is taking an increasingly heavy toll on civilians. According to a United Nations tally, 437 civilians were killed in Ukraine in July – the highest monthly figure since May 2022. Russian authorities separately reported 79 civilian deaths in July, also marking an increase from the previous month. With front-line fighting largely stalled and negotiations showing little movement, the expanding drone and missile war is bringing the conflict deeper into cities and civilian areas on both sides.