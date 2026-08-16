/Kyiv’s book market, Moscow’s Wildberries: ‘Massive’ overnight strikes devastate Russia, Ukraine

The expanding drone campaign is increasingly affecting countries neighbouring the conflict. Romania’s Defence Ministry said a Spanish F-18 fighter jet shot down a drone that entered Romanian airspace near the borders with Ukraine and Moldova following the overnight attacks. Latvia has also faced repeated airspace incidents. NATO said on Friday that its fighter jets shot down a drone that entered Latvian airspace, marking the second such incident there within a week, according to Latvia’s Defence Ministry. Several other drone incidents have been reported in other countries in the region as well.