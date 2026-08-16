Saif Ali Khan turned 56 on August 16. On the occasion of his big day, revisit seven of his must-watch films that showcase his versatility, charm, and evolution from a romantic hero to one of Bollywood’s most acclaimed actors.
Saif Ali Khan is one of Bollywood's leading actors. Over many years, he has delivered several compelling roles, showcasing his talent across numerous genres, whether it be comedy, romance, or action thrillers. On the occasion of his 56th birthday, here’s a look at seven movies that define his remarkable journey in cinema.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In the 2006 action thriller directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Saif Ali Khan plays Ishwar Tyagi, who is also called Langda. Set in a rural area, the film shows Ishwar's deep jealousy of Omkara, the man who promoted Kesu over him. He plants fake evidence to manipulate Omkara (Ajay Devgn) into believing that Dolly (Kareena Kapoor Khan) is having an affair with Kesu.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
One of the cult classic romantic comedies features Khan as Sameer alongside Aamir Khan as Akash and Akshaye Khanna as Sid. The movie follows the friendship of three who got separated after college due to their different approaches toward relationships. However, they find a way to rebound and plan a trip to Goa.
Where to watch: Netflix
The 2004 romantic film stars Saif Ali Khan as Karan Kapoor and Rani Mukerji as Rhea Prakash. It explores their unexpected shift from hostility to love. The film follows their bond as they continue to bump into each other at different stages of their lives.
Where to watch: Netflix
Set in New York City, the romantic musical film follows Naina (Preity Zinta), a stressed young woman, who one day meets her new neighbour, Aman (Shah Rukh Khan), and suddenly everything in her life changes. Aman helps Naina fall in love again and hides his fatal heart condition. To secure her future, he sacrifices his love and sets her up with her best friend, Rohit (Saif Ali Khan).
Where to watch: YouTube
In the 2008 action-thriller film, Khan plays the lead role of Ranvir Singh, a successful, sharp, and sophisticated businessman who finds himself trapped in a web of betrayal and murder masterminded by his own treacherous stepbrother, Rajiv Singh (Akshaye Khanna).
Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video
Directed by Homi Adajania, the romantic drama revolves around a messy love triangle in London involving three main characters, Gautam (Saif Ali Khan), Veronica (Deepika Padukone), and Meera (Diana Penty).
Where to watch: Netflix
One of the most acclaimed romantic comedies is set in Melbourne, Australia. It follows Saif Ali Khan as Nikhil, aka Nick, an architect turned head chef, and Ambar Malhotra (Preity Zinta), a medical student and popular radio jockey. Gradually, the two start getting to know each other; however, things take a turn when Ambar gets pregnant.