Where to watch: Netflix

Set in New York City, the romantic musical film follows Naina (Preity Zinta), a stressed young woman, who one day meets her new neighbour, Aman (Shah Rukh Khan), and suddenly everything in her life changes. Aman helps Naina fall in love again and hides his fatal heart condition. To secure her future, he sacrifices his love and sets her up with her best friend, Rohit (Saif Ali Khan).