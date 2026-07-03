/Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary used signs, coded language in chats

The prosecution on Friday (July 3) sought a three-day extension of police custody for Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, the prime accused in the murder of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, telling a court that the duo had allegedly used signs and coded language in their mobile phone conversations.

Goyal and Chaudhary are accused of pushing Agarwal to his death from Lohagad Fort in Pune on June 18. They were produced before Judicial Magistrate First Class AM Vibhute after their police custody expired, according to news agency PTI.

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Seeking an extension of custody, the prosecution argued that data recovered from the accused's mobile phones contained chats in signs and coded language. It told the court that further custodial interrogation was required to decode the conversations and continue the investigation. The defence opposed the plea, contending that police had already been given sufficient time to investigate the case and that no further custodial interrogation was necessary.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court rejected the prosecution's request for an extension of police custody and remanded Goyal and Chaudhary to judicial custody until July 16. During the hearing, the prosecution also informed the court that investigators had conducted a panchnama at the location where Goyal allegedly disposed of Agarwal's passport while travelling towards Mumbai, PTI reported.