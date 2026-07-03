/India-Japan semiconductor corridor explained: Big investments or just strategic signalling?

India and Japan have partnered for semiconductor corridor as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi held the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit in New Delhi. The project ensures a $12.5 billion Japanese investments in India through 120 agreements. The corridor focuses on chip design, manufacturing, equipment research, and talent development.

This is also specifically targeted for a China+1 strategy. The "China+1" strategy refers to a growing effort by India and other countries to diversify manufacturing bases and supply chains beyond China. This semi conductor corridor also aims to build resilient, China-independent supply chains.

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What is India and Japan planning?

Japan's Tokyo Electron and Sumitomo Chemical has partnered with Tata Electronics to supply equipment and materials for India’s first commercial semiconductor fabrication plant in Dholera, Gujarat, and the OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) facility in Assam. Additionally, Japan's Renesas Electronics is providing crucial technology and backing for the CG Power OSAT facility in Gujarat. Then, there's Tokyo Electron that is establishing new HR development ecosystems in collaboration with Indian universities and local businesses to help train semiconductor engineers. The two countries signed MoUs for producing photoresists and high-purity gases—segments where Japan commands an estimated 70–90% share of the global market. The joint roadmap between both the governments Both governments also ensures the transfer of legacy semiconductors, advanced materials, and essential battery technologies to India, reducing regional supply vulnerabilities.

Is it substance or geopolitical signalling?

The semiconductor corridor announced during Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's visit represents substantial industrial commitment rather than just diplomatic signalling. While the rhetoric focuses on "Indo-Pacific resilience", the agreements signed involve concrete manufacturing, supply chain integration and multi-billion-dollar investments.

Strategic signalling: The geopolitical message

The semiconductor corridor also sends a strong strategic signal, particularly to China. The initiative underscores Japan's effort to diversify critical technology manufacturing beyond China. By combining Japan's manufacturing expertise with India's design and engineering talent, both countries aim to develop a non-China semiconductor supply chain for advanced chips. The 16-point roadmap includes joint research and development on AI-specific chips (GPUs), signalling an ambition to reduce dependence on Western technology for AI hardware.

Challenges ahead