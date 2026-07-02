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Watch: PM Modi, Japan PM Sanae Takaichi exchange warm handshake as India-Japan summit begins: What it signifies

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 10:55 IST | Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 10:58 IST
Watch: PM Modi, Japan PM Sanae Takaichi exchange warm handshake as India-Japan summit begins: What it signifies

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

PM Narendra Modi welcomed Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi at Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit in New Delhi. The leaders shared a warm handshake and posed for official photographs as both nations prepared for talks

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday (July 2) and received a ceremonial welcome. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed her and introduced her to the members of various ministries. She shared a warm handshake and posed for an official photograph. Takaichi is on an official state visit to India for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit. The summit is being seen as a significant one as both sides are expected to announce a landmark joint declaration on economic security. It also comes at a time when China is attempting to impose its dominance in Asia Pacific region and after the Iran-US war.

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What the handshake signifies?

A warm handshake between leaders is more than a routine greeting—it is a symbolic gesture of mutual respect, goodwill and a willingness to engage in dialogue. In diplomacy, such moments are often seen as setting a positive tone for high-level talks, signalling openness to cooperation rather than indicating any specific agreement or policy outcome. Historically, handshakes have also been viewed as a sign of peaceful intent and trust, with roots in the custom of showing an empty hand to demonstrate the absence of weapons.

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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