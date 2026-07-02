/Watch: PM Modi, Japan PM Sanae Takaichi exchange warm handshake as India-Japan summit begins: What it signifies

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday (July 2) and received a ceremonial welcome. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed her and introduced her to the members of various ministries. She shared a warm handshake and posed for an official photograph. Takaichi is on an official state visit to India for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit. The summit is being seen as a significant one as both sides are expected to announce a landmark joint declaration on economic security. It also comes at a time when China is attempting to impose its dominance in Asia Pacific region and after the Iran-US war.