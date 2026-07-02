/WION Decodes | Takaichi's visit puts the India-Japan semiconductor partnership in focus

Japan's semiconductor partnership with India is expected to be a key focus as Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrives in New Delhi for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, her first official visit since taking office. During talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the two leaders are expected to discuss economic security, technology cooperation and building resilient supply chains across the Indo-Pacific.

The summit comes as India and Japan move beyond policy discussions and into the implementation of major semiconductor projects involving Tata Electronics and leading Japanese chip companies.

What is the Tata and ROHM partnership?

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One of the biggest milestones is the partnership between Tata Electronics and Japan's ROHM Co., officially announced on December 22, 2025.

Under the agreement, Tata Electronics will provide advanced backend packaging, assembly and testing services at its facilities in India. The partnership aims to manufacture ROHM's India-designed automotive-grade silicon MOSFETs.

These power semiconductors are used in electric vehicles and industrial equipment. By adding Indian manufacturing to ROHM's global supply chain, the collaboration supports the "Designed in India, Manufactured in India" approach while strengthening India's position in the global EV semiconductor market.

Why is Renesas expanding in India?

Manufacturing alone is not enough to build a complete semiconductor ecosystem. Japan's Renesas Electronics is therefore expanding its semiconductor design and development centres across India.

The new facilities will focus on developing chips for Internet of Things applications, industrial automation and automotive electronics. The expansion is expected to help create a steady pipeline of chip designs that can eventually support manufacturing within India.

What role will Tokyo Electron play?

Building semiconductor fabrication plants requires highly specialised equipment that only a handful of global companies produce. To support this effort, Tata Electronics signed a memorandum of understanding with Tokyo Electron Limited on September 10, 2024.

Under the agreement, Tokyo Electron will supply advanced fabrication and semiconductor packaging equipment for Tata's Rs 91,000 crore AI-enabled semiconductor fabrication plant in Dholera, Gujarat, and the Rs 27,000 crore assembly and test facility in Jagiroad, Assam.

The partnership also includes workforce training, with Japanese engineers expected to train Indian technicians to help develop a skilled semiconductor workforce.

Why does this matter?

The collaboration reflects Japan's Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy, which seeks to build secure and trusted technology supply chains across the region.

For India, the partnership offers access to advanced semiconductor technology while supporting its ambition to become a major global hub for chip manufacturing, design and exports. The projects also mark a shift from policy announcements to on-the-ground execution, making semiconductor cooperation one of the most significant pillars of the India-Japan economic partnership.