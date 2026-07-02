/Kangana Ranaut grills Ram Kapoor in Lock Upp 2 promo, questions his motive for joining the show

Reality show Lock Upp's second season has been creating buzz ever since it premiered on streaming platform Netflix. The show tests participants on their survival skills, alliances and willingness to confess their darkest secrets. In a dramatic twist, former Lock Upp host Kangana Ranaut returned to the show in a new promo, grilling contestant Ram Kapoor for his performance.

Kangana Ranaut calls out Ram Kapoor, questions his game plan

The promo shows Kangana joining hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh to review the contestants' first week in the Lock Upp 2 house as Janta Ki Awaaz. Interacting with contestants, she schools actor Ram Kapoor over his attitude in the show. Kangana asks Ram, "Ramji, you shouldn't have taken the game so seriously. And if you think that you're too big for this jail, then why did you come here? To show your stupidity?”

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Defending himself, Ram Kapoor replies, "When the time comes, I will own my truth as well as anybody here, or better than anybody here." Kangana fires back saying, "Don't defend yourself if you want to improve."

Earlier Farah Khan had pointed out Ram Kapoor for his game. The filmmaker had said, "I want to ask you, in every show you do, you're playing the lead. But after coming here, you have become a background actor." With Ram not taking it sportingly, Farah counters back, "From what I can see, I don't want this, Ram. It is not funny." With several back-to-back counters, at the end, Farah then made a light-hearted remark, saying, "Those people who don't change become dinosaurs," to which Ram replied, "I will become a dinosaur."

All about Lock Upp 2

The reality show features hosts (jailers) Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan. The contestants in the show are Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopda, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Riyaz Aly, Akanksh Choudhary, Sufi Motiwala, Yogesh Rawat, Shreya Kalra, Akanksha Chamola and Sreshta Iyer.