/AUS vs SA 1st Test, Day 2: Renshaw shines with 190 as Australia dominate South Africa

Australian batter Matt Renshaw registered the fourth-highest score by an Aussie batter in South Africa, helping the former World Test Championship crown-holders pull off a memorable comeback during the first Test against current mace holders at Durban.

Renshaw, who came on the crease with the scoreline at 84/4 and premier batters Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne gone in quick succession, was the last wicket to fall, scoring 190 in 397 balls, with 21 fours and a six.



Greg Blewett (214* in 1997), Adam Gilchrist (204* in 2002) and Herbie Collins (203 in 1921) hold the top-three scores against Proteas in South Africa, with Renshaw falling just 10 runs short of a historic double century that would have made him the fourth Aussie to reach the milestone on South African soil.



The left-handed batter stood tall against the Proteas, stitching an 86-run stand for the seventh wicket with skipper Pat Cummins (43 in 98 balls, with six fours) and a 134-run stand for the ninth wicket with spinner Nathan Lyon (27 in 92 balls, with five fours).



His 134-run stand with Lyon is the third-highest by an Aussie pair for that wicket in Tests, with the 163-run stand for the ninth wicket between Phil Hughes and Ashton Agar against England at Nottingham in 2013 still their best one.



When Renshaw was out, Australia had managed to get themselves a hefty total on the board, with 390 runs scored. Important contributions came from Marnus Labuschagne (37 off 58 balls, with six fours) and Steve Smith (25 off 53 balls, with two sixes) after the Aussies were two down for 24 runs after opting to bat first.



This marks Renshaw's best Test score and his first Test ton in nine years after a 184 against Pakistan at Sydney. In 16 Tests and 26 innings, the 30-year-old has managed 843 runs at an average of 35.12, including two centuries and three fifties.

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