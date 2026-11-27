Mohammad Marandi, a former advisor of Iran's negotiation team has accused, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of orchestrating a drone attack in Kuwait which killed two Italians, after being hit by the falling debris. Kuwait and Italian officials blamed the strike on Iran.

The two Italian nationals has been identified as Emanuele Lo Russo and Antonio Saccoccio, aged 36 and 65 respectively, and technicians for the defence company Rheinmetall Italia were working on air-defence surveillance antennas. A Kuwaiti army captain and a Pakistani national were also injured.

Iran on Thursday denied responsibility for the drone attack. "The incident is suspicious and looks like a pre-cooked recipe for war," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X. "We stand ready to cooperate with Kuwait and Italy to determine the cause of the incident."

Mohammed Marandi, who served as an adviser during talks with the US in Pakistan and has been a prominent Iranian speaker in Western media, has dubbed the attack a “false flag” carried out by Ukraine.

"It is widely believed in Iran that the attack on Kuwait was a false flag operation, likely carried out by the Ukrainian regime, because its operatives are now present across the region, including in northern Iraq and Syria. Ukraine aims to demonstrate its potential to Trump," wrote Marandi on X.

Fars News Agency, which is affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), also reported his claim that Ukrainian forces were operating across the Middle East, including in northern Iraq and Syria. Fars cited a security source who said Ukrainians had deployed thousands of drones and other unmanned aircraft in the region.