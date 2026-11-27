Kanye West and Bianca Censori have often drawn attention for their relationship, public appearances and unconventional fashion choices. The couple, who reportedly married in California in December 2022, are now said to be planning a special ceremony to mark their relationship once again. A family relative of the couple has revealed that they intend to renew their wedding vows.

Bianca Censori’s aunt shares wedding plans of Kanye West and Bianca Censori

The update came during a segment titled ‘Who are you related to?’ on the Melbourne breakfast programme Fifi, Fev & Nick, broadcast on The Fox. A caller named Kelly introduced herself as a relative of Censori, explaining that she is first cousins with the model’s mother, Alexandra. She also described West as her nephew-in-law.

During the conversation, Kelly revealed that several members of the family were planning to travel overseas for the couple’s upcoming celebration. When the hosts asked whether the pair were getting married despite already being husband and wife, Kelly clarified that they would be renewing their vows.

According to Kelly’s account, the ceremony is expected to take place in December 2026, with relatives travelling from Australia to attend. However, the caller did not share an exact date, venue or further information about the guest list. While an online post has suggested a possible celebration in Beverly Hills, that detail has not been verified.

Neither West nor Censori has addressed the reported vow renewal publicly so far. The plans therefore remain based on the family member’s comments rather than an official announcement from the couple.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s wedding

Kanye West and Bianca Censori reportedly married in December 2022 in a private ceremony in Palo Alto, California. Their marriage came shortly after West’s divorce from reality television star Kim Kardashian was finalised.

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