Japan is making one of the boldest military moves in its modern history. Starting as early as December, Tokyo is deploying its domestically built Type-25 hypersonic glide missile systems to Camp Kamifurano on Hokkaido, placing high-speed counterstrike weapons right next to Russian territory and the disputed Kuril Islands. We break down exactly how the Type-25 Hyper Velocity Gliding Projectile works, why its speed makes it nearly impossible to intercept, and how escalating threats from Russia, China, and North Korea forced a once-pacifist Japan to transform its defence strategy. Watch the full analysis of this major shift in Asian security!