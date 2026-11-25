Newly published excerpts from the private diary of the late Pope Francis are revealing an extraordinary, deeply personal side of his life and papacy. Kept in a notebook between 1992 and 2024, the entries detail what Francis described as visions of the Devil, including menacing eyes and a terrifying voice during his years in Buenos Aires. The diary also lays bare his profound devastation over the clerical sexual abuse scandal in Chile, which led him to write of seeing the entrance to Hell and grasping his rosary for strength. Watch how these candid reflections expose his two-year spiritual crisis, his struggles with leadership, and the human vulnerability behind the Vatican walls.