Published: Nov 25, 2026, 16:59 IST | Updated: Nov 25, 2026, 16:59 IST
Eighteen years after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, alleged fresh reconnaissance near Chabad House has raised questions about India's security preparedness.
Why was one of the locations targeted in 2008 reportedly surveyed again? From intelligence warnings before the attacks to the heroes who fought back and the security reforms that followed, we look at the legacy of 26/11 and how India's counterterrorism apparatus has evolved since.