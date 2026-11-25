South Indian cinema has seen several leading actors successfully transition into filmmaking, making their mark as directors alongside their acting careers. From Dhanush and Prithviraj Sukumaran to Rishab Shetty, Vijay Sethupathi and Adivi Sesh, these stars have stepped behind the camera to tell stories in their own distinctive styles. Some have earned critical acclaim for their directorial ventures, while others have delivered commercial successes. Their journeys showcase the creative versatility of South cinema's biggest talents and highlight how actors are increasingly exploring filmmaking beyond the screen.