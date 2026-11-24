Russia has issued a fresh nuclear warning to Ukraine and NATO. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev says Moscow could consider a preventive nuclear strike under extreme circumstances, while insisting that there is currently no direct necessity to use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war. South Korean authorities said several Russian military aircraft had breached its air defence zone, correcting an earlier alert that reported a suspected North Korean plane had made an incursion. A Russian unmanned aerial vehicle violated Polish airspace on Monday evening. This comes days after Russian missiles breached Polish airspace.