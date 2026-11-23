The Pentagon has released 43 new UFO and UAP files, including a 538-page 2009 report by Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Space Studies. The document describes plans for a 5,000 square foot underground vault in North Las Vegas, buried 15 to 20 feet beneath the ground, with three-foot-thick walls and a steel door. It was intended to store “exotic material or tissue”, hardware and biological samples from private sources, including Brazil. There is no evidence the vault was built or that alien material was obtained. The files also include decades of military UFO sightings and unexplained radar detections. Separately, former Pentagon contractor Gary Moshier claims aliens are living among humans, taunting the US Navy and preparing to repopulate Earth. What's really happening? Is Pentagon hiding something? Watch the story till the end.