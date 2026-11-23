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Taiwan steps in to halt market selloff
Taiwan steps in to halt market selloff
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Nov 23, 2026, 10:14 IST
| Updated:
Nov 23, 2026, 10:14 IST
Taiwan is tightening restrictions on short selling after a sharp sell off in its stock market, driven by growing concerns about the global artificial intelligence industry.
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